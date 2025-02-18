Captain America 4 Day 5 India Box Office: Marvel's big-budget superhero flick nets a dismal Rs 1.45 crore on 1st Tuesday

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie in his first solo outing as the titular superhero, continues to struggle at the Indian box office. On its fifth day today (Tuesday, February 18), the film added an estimated Rs 1.45 crore to its total, bringing its India gross to Rs 16.55 crore so far. Despite being a big-budget superhero release, the film has failed to gain traction among Indian audiences, performing well below expectations.

Box Office Earnings: Captain America Brave New World Day-wise Breakdown in India

Day Earnings (Rs Crore) Day 1 4.25 Day 2 4.75 Day 3 4.50 Day 4 1.60 Day 5 1.45 Total 16.55

Captain America: Brave New World was expected to perform better, given the Marvel brand’s past dominance in the country. However, multiple factors have contributed to its sluggish run.

Superhero fatigue has set in, with audiences showing a declined interest due to the genre’s oversaturation. Unlike previous Captain America installments, which had Chris Evans in the lead, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has not been able to generate the same level of excitement. The absence of major MCU characters in the new release further impacted its appeal.

The film’s reception has been mixed, with many pointing out its slow pacing and lack of trademark high-energy action sequences that defined its predecessors. While some appreciate its attempt to explore a more political plot, others feel like it lacks engaging storytelling that makes the chapters in the franchise stand out. Word of mouth has remained weak, limiting its growth beyond opening weekend numbers.

Another major factor affecting Captain America 4's performance in India is competition from Chhaava. The Vicky Kaushal-led historical action drama has emerged as the preferred choice for moviegoers, particularly due to its patriotic themes and strong regional connection. With Chhaava dominating screens and attracting a wider audience, Captain America: Brave New World has struggled to find its footing.

Given the current trend, the film is unlikely to experience a resurgence in the coming days. With weekday collections steadily declining and more releases lined up, it may struggle to cross the Rs 30 crore mark in India.

While Marvel films continue to perform modestly globally, if not exceptionally well, the disappointing response to the superhero house’s offerings in India signals a growing challenge. How the studio fixes the issue in the future is something that'll be worth watching, because we are sure as anything Marvel will not just let a mammoth market like India evade their grasp.

