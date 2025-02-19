Captain America 4 Day 6 India Box Office: Marvel's actioner nets only Rs 1.45 crore on 1st Wednesday in India

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is struggling at the Indian box office, with its earnings declining each day. On Wednesday, February 19 (Day 6), the superhero film, led by Anthony Mackie, managed to collect only Rs 1.45 crore, bringing its total to Rs 18 Cr in India. Despite the massive brand power of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the film has failed to generate significant traction among Indian audiences due to the following reasons:

Several factors have contributed to the film’s lackluster run in the Indian market. One of the biggest drawbacks has been the absence of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, the original Captain America. While Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson taking up the shield is in line with the MCU’s narrative, long-time fans have struggled to digest the transition. The film also suffers from mixed reviews, with critics and audiences divided over its overall execution. Unlike previous Marvel blockbusters, Brave New World has seen negligible word-of-mouth buzz, which has impacted its ability to sustain even its modest opening weekend performance.

Adding to the film’s struggles is the growing sense of superhero fatigue among audiences. While the genre once guaranteed massive footfalls, recent years have seen Marvel struggle for even a respectable reception in India. Compounding the problem is stiff competition from the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-led Chhaava, which has dominated the box office with its strong regional appeal and patriotic storytelling. The period drama has been the clear audience favorite, drawing large numbers even on weekdays and outperforming Brave New World pan India.

Advertisement

Captain America 4 India Box Office Collection – Day-Wise Breakdown

Day Earnings (Rs Crore) Day 1 4.25 Day 2 4.75 Day 3 4.50 Day 4 1.60 Day 5 1.45 Day 6 1.45 Total 18.00

With collections continuing to decline, Captain America: Brave New World faces an uphill battle in India. Given the current trend, the film is unlikely to stage a turnaround and will need to rely on its overall worldwide numbers to justify its theatrical run.

Estimates suggest that while Brave New World will close its India run in the vicinity of 30 crore, globally, it will go on to make USD 425–450 million.