Captain America 4 Day 7 India Box Office Trends: Marvel's movie slumps further on 1st Thursday

Captain America: Brave New World continues to struggle at the Indian box office, with collections dipping further on its seventh day. The film is expected to add approximately Rs 1.20 crore today, on its first Thursday, a drop of Rs 25 lakh from the previous day, signaling a continued southward trend. With this trajectory, the Marvel film appears set to wrap its run in India with a total in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore.

Starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, who takes over the Captain America mantle after the departure of Steve Rogers, the film follows his journey as he grapples with political intrigue and global conflicts. The plot centers around Wilson navigating tensions with Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, now the U.S. President, who has his eye set on the powerful metal alloy that appears in Marvel comics. Tim Blake Nelson reprises his role as Samuel Sterns, while Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, and Liv Tyler round out the supporting cast.

Several factors have contributed to the film’s underwhelming performance in India. The absence of Chris Evans, who defined the role of the titular superhero for over a decade, has left a void that many fans are struggling to come to terms with. Additionally, the film prioritizes a political and emotional narrative over high-octane action sequences, a departure from the thrilling formula that usually defines the genre. The shift seems to have not resonated well with Indian audiences, who generally expect a more action-heavy spectacle from Marvel films.

Another major challenge is the growing sense of superhero fatigue in the country. With an oversaturation of comic book movies, audiences are becoming increasingly selective, and Brave New World has failed to generate enough buzz to draw crowds to theaters. This, in turn, has hindered word-of-mouth momentum, crucial for sustaining its run—or, in this case, even giving it a kickstart.

Further hampering its performance is the stiff competition from Chhaava, which continues to attract viewers and limit Captain America 4’s growth. The historical action drama has a stronger appeal and has managed to retain a significant share of screens, making it difficult for the Marvel film to gain traction.

With its first week ending and no signs of a box office revival, Brave New World is on track to be one of the lowest-grossing MCU films in India. Unless it sees an unexpected surge in footfalls, its run will likely end as a disappointment in the Indian market.

