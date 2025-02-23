Captain America 4 India Box Office Day 10: Marvel’s Superhero Film Collects Rs 1.30cr on Sunday

Captain America: Brave New World continues the struggle to find its audience in India on the weekend. On the tenth day of its release, the film has collected Rs 1.30 crore in India, standing in the same range as its previous Saturday total of Rs 1.20 crore.

The 10 day total of Captain America 4 at the Indian Box Office now stands at Rs 22.50cr. As the second weekend ends, the negative reception and the continuously increasing competition from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is supposed to put the film through an even greater decline.

Day Earnings Day 1 4.25 Day 2 4.75 Day 3 4.50 Day 4 1.60 Day 5 1.45 Day 6 1.45 Day 7 1.20 Day 8 0.80 Day 9 1.20 Day 10 1.30 Total 22.50

For such a downfall of a latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the Indian trade, there are several reasons to owe to with one of them being the absence of the previous Captain America i.e. Chris Evans. The presence of Evans as Steve Rogers in the MCU makes for a huge factor in attracting the audience to Captain America which is not the same for Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson.

There is also a declining interest among the audience particularly for superhero movies to blame. After back to back poor performances from Marvel both quality and box office wise only the loss of interest has started to develop among the fans. Adding to this losing interest is its own poor word of mouth and its competition Chhaava, a period drama based on the life of Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, tackling it across theatres nationwide.

Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna is dominating this box office battle between the two biggies with Chhaava’s performance being driven by patriotism and the emotions of the film. With Chhaava not looking to go anywhere near stopping, Captain America 4 is facing huge trouble in the form of heavy underperformance in its results and a lifetime near Rs 30 crores.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.