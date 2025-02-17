Captain America Brave New World Day 4 India Box Office: Anthony Mackie's movie nets UNDEFENDABLE Rs 1.60 crore on 1st Monday

Anthony Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World debuted with an unenthusiastic reception at the Indian box office on February 14, and its performance has been underwhelming since then. On its fourth day today (February 17), the movie earned a disappointing Rs 1.60 crore, marking a sharp decline from its opening weekend figures. After grossing Rs 4.25 crore on its first day, Rs 4.75 crore on Day 2, and Rs 4.50 crore on Day 3, this dramatic drop raises questions about the film’s prospects in the country.

Captain America: Brave New World India Box Office Collection

Day Earnings (Rs Crore) Day 1 4.25 Day 2 4.75 Day 3 4.50 Day 4 1. 60 Total 15.10

One of the main factors contributing to the underperformance of Captain America 4 is the film’s mixed reviews. Despite its star power, Anthony Mackie’s portrayal of the titular superhero was dismissed by fans for lacking a compelling plot. While critics have praised certain aspects of the offering, the overall reception has been lukewarm, with the Marvel flick failing to spark meaningful word of mouth, which is crucial for a film’s sustainability at the box office.

Moreover, the competition from local juggernaut Chhaava has only compounded Captain America’s challenges. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical epic, which chronicles the valor of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj—the second ruler of the Maratha Empire—against the Mughals, specifically Aurangzeb, continues to dominate the box office with high audience demand. Thanks to its gripping narrative and patriotic theme, Chhaava has left little room for the superhero movie to shine.

The lack of buzz surrounding Captain America: Brave New World also reflects a larger issue of audience fatigue. While the genre continues to be a force to reckon with globally, many Indian viewers appear to feel overwhelmed by the continuous stream of comic book content. In a market that’s increasingly selective, especially when competing with a film that invokes feelings of national pride, Marvel can note that its productions won’t tap into the same level of engagement—unless, of course, the star power of the film is absolutely unmissable and features established MCU names like Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., and more.

Given the declining trend, Captain America: Brave New World will continue to face an uphill battle at the Indian box office. With Chhaava ruling theaters, the superhero film will need a dramatic turnaround to salvage its performance in the coming days. However, the probability of that happening is minuscule.