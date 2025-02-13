Captain America Brave New World Final Advance Bookings India: Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford's Marvel Biggie sells just 30000 tickets in top national chains for day 1

Marvel’s latest Captain America installment, Captain America: Brave New World, is experiencing a sluggish response in India’s advance booking landscape, with the film’s final presale standing at only about 30,000 across major national cinema chains such as PVRInox and Cinepolis for its opening day. The figure is notably lower than previous Marvel releases, even those that ultimately underperformed at the box office.

Captain America 4’s modest advance sales suggest its opening-day collection to be around Rs 6 crore net, a slow start for a film of this magnitude. Several factors, like local and rerelease content and mixed reviews from the West, are assumed to have dampened enthusiasm for the offering among Indian audiences. About the latter point, while Western critics appreciated the acting, they found the film’s plot exceedingly convoluted and messy.

Brave New World sees Mackie’s Wilson fully stepping into the role of the titular superhero following Steve Rogers’ departure. The story follows him as he works closely with the President of the United States, played by Harrison Ford, to eliminate a global threat.

Speaking of competition, the domestic film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, is generating significant buzz. The historical drama has achieved impressive advance bookings, with reports suggesting it could be the biggest opener of Kaushal’s career.

Chhaava’s anticipated success is attributed to several factors. The film’s regional appeal, patriotic themes, and grand production scale will likely resonate strongly with Indian audiences. Set against the backdrop of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life, the narrative is poised to strike a chord with viewers, particularly in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

The contrasting fortunes of the two films highlight the challenges international studios face when competing with culturally rooted Indian films. While Marvel enjoys a dedicated fanbase in India that has contributed to the success of its previous offerings, the studio may need to reconsider its release strategies in the Indian market, especially when positioned against films that evoke strong national pride.

Captain America: Brave New World can still redeem itself at the box office with positive word of mouth in the Indian market, but for now, Chhaava appears to have the upper hand.