Captain America: Brave New World to Remain Top Pick for US Audiences in Week 2 Amid Competition from Snow White and The Monkey

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is set to remain the top choice for US audiences in its second week, despite facing competition from multiple new releases. The Anthony Mackie-led superhero film, which received a mixed reception from critics, is expected to collect around USD 30 million through the weekend and remain resilient in the coming weekdays, showing stronger-than-expected staying power. While its opening was lower than previous Captain America installments, the film is on track to reach USD 200 million domestically and USD 400 million globally by the end of its theatrical run.

About competition, Brave New World faces a major challenge from Disney’s Snow White, a live adaptation of the 1937 animated classic. The fantasy musical, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, is projected to open between USD 65 million and USD 85 million. Another competitor, Stephen King’s horror adaptation The Monkey, is expected to debut with a modest USD 17 million to USD 22 million. Amid both February 21 releases, Captain America 4 will continue to hold its ground, maintaining strong audience interest, particularly among Marvel and action fans.

The film follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he fully steps into the role of the titular superhero following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Facing new political and global threats, Wilson must defend the legacy of the shield. The film also features Harrison Ford in his MCU debut as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, alongside returning cast members Liv Tyler, Danny Ramirez, and Carl Lumbly.

Advertisement

Despite criticisms over its pacing and heavy political themes overshadowing action, Brave New World benefits from Marvel’s brand loyalty. While word of mouth has been moderate, audience turnout suggests the film’s momentum is steadier than initially anticipated.

If Captain America: Brave New World sustains its performance, the film could defy early skepticism and solidify itself as one of the stronger box office performers of the year, even in the face of lukewarm reviews.

Have you caught it in cinemas yet, or are you planning to soon? Do let us know! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for updates on whether the projections hold or shift.