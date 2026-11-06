Celebrities' Honest Review of Ramayana: Karan Johar praises Ranbir Kapoor & entire cast, Badshah admits getting emotional

Ramayana: Part 1 released worldwide on November 5. Produced by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic saga recorded a historic opening day. Apart from setting box office records, Ramayana has also received positive reviews. While the movie is expected to pull huge crowds to theatres, many celebrities have already shared their reviews. From Karan Johar to Badshah and Kunal Kapoor, many praised its performances, music, and cinematic scale.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared a lengthy post. The acclaimed filmmaker lauded the film's entire cast and described Ramayana as a story deeply rooted in India's cultural heritage. He wrote, "RAMAYANA ….. a story immersed in our cultural veins… a story generations have grown up on… a story that is an embodiment of Values, traditions and pure humanity…. You have read it, seen it, told it… and YET to be BLOWN away by its cinematic adaptation is no short of a Miracle! I salute, I applaud, and I have the deepest respect for each and every team member of Ramayana…. All of us can dream it… they actually went out and achieved it!!!!"

He went on to appreciate Nitesh Tiwari, Yash, Ravie Dubey and Ranbir Kapoor. Lastly, Karan added, "Am an inspired filmmaker and a proud Indian cinegoer today… GO WATCH this divine blessing of a film with your families as soon as you can."

Further, Badshah admitted to getting emotional after watching the movie. He showered praise on every actor and gave a special shoutout to Mukesh Chhabra for the casting.

On his social media handle, Kunal Kapoor wrote, "Some stories are too big to be made by people who just like them. The Ramayana needed people who love it and believe it’s a story for the whole world. And I’m so glad it found them. This film pushes boundaries and makes you believe that whatever is in your imagination can actually make it to the screen, when imagination is matched by conviction. Incredibly proud to be a small part of something this ambitious."

SS Rajamouli hailed the Ramayana's visuals as spectacular. The Baahubali director appreciated the performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. Rishab Shetty praised Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra for bringing the epic to life. The Kantara actor lauded Ranbir Kapoor for his portrayal of Lord Rama and called Yash’s performance as Ravana extraordinary.

For the unversed, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, among others. It brings the timeless Indian epic to the big screen on a grand cinematic scale. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part saga is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The second part is expected to be released in 2028.

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