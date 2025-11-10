Chaniya Toli Box Office Collections: Tops Rs. 20 Crore Mark Although Laalo Loots its Momentum

Gujarati film Chaniya Toli grossed Rs. 1.25 crore approx in its third weekend at the Indian box office. The total box office gross for the film after twenty days in release stands at Rs. 20.75 crore approx. It ranks amongst the biggest Gujarati films of all time, crossing the Rs. 20 crore gross mark.

Released during the Diwali weekend, the film had a strong start and steady hold through its second weekend. The way it was performing, it seemed poised for a Rs. 30 crore or so finish. That would have placed it as the third biggest Gujarati film ever, maybe even second. However, the run was disrupted by the box office juggernaut, Laalo, which is putting up unprecedented numbers for a Gujarati film. That took away much of the momentum Chaniya Toli had, and the film may now just about reach around Rs. 25 crore. Nonetheless, the film is still a huge HIT, it's just that what could have been versus what is going to be is slightly underwhelming.

Keeping that aside, it's been a historic period for the Gujarati cinema with two massive money spinners in the span of a month. The monies earned by these two films will surpass what the Gujarati film industry typically makes in an entire year. 2025 was already shaping up as a landmark year for the Gujarati film industry, with a couple of big grossers and having crossed the Rs. 100 crore gross mark, for apparently the first time. Now, it’s closing out the year on an even stronger, record breaking note.

The Box Office Collections of Chaniya Toli in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (10 days) Rs. 14.25 cr. Week Two Rs. 5.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 0.40 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 0.50 cr. Total Rs. 20.65 cr.

