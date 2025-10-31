Chaniya Toli India Box Office: Gujarati comedy film continues superb run, grosses Rs 13 crore in 10 days

Gujarati comedy drama Chaniya Toli is the latest surprise at the box office. The movie stormed over Rs. 13.65 crore (Rs. 11 crore net) in 10 days of its theatrical run at the Indian box office. Almost all of that has come from its home state, while Maharashtra has contributed around a crore. With such a strong box office trend, the movie is set for a long and healthy run. The movie has already emerged as a successful venture. It is now poised to emerge as a blockbuster at the box office.

Released on the post-Diwali day (October 21), the movie is witnessing a superb box office run. It began its theatrical run with Rs. 1.40 crore and since then, has maintained an upward trend over the long weekend. It held strong on the weekdays, proving how good content always found its audience. The movie collected Rs. 80 lakh on its second Thursday, dropping by 48 percent from the previous Thursday.

Diwali is traditionally one of the most lucrative release periods in Gujarat, thanks to the extended holiday stretch of five to six days. However, this window is usually dominated by major Hindi releases, prompting most Gujarati filmmakers to steer clear. Chaniya Toli boldly broke that norm, and it paid off. On its first day, the film collected about one-third of what Hindi film Thamma did, but by the end of the weekend, it had caught up in daily collections and is now performing well ahead of it.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections of Chaniya Toli in India:

Day Gross Tuesday Rs. 1.40 cr. Wednesday Rs. 1.45 cr. Thursday Rs. 1.55 cr. Friday Rs. 1.60 cr. Saturday Rs. 1.80 cr. Sunday Rs. 1.85 cr. Monday Rs. 1.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 0. 95 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.80 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 13.65 cr. gross in 10 days

Chaniya Toli stars Yash Soni, Ragi Jani, Netri Trivedi, Heena Varde, Chetan Daiya, Maulik Nayak and others. The movie is directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi. Given how the movie is performing, it is set for a long run.

