Chatha Pacha Kerala Box Office Collections: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew's film posts GOOD 1st weekend, grosses Rs 11 cr in 4 days

Malayalam film Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is recording a good hold at the box office. After taking an opening of Rs. 3.75 crore, the sports action comedy drama slipped to Rs. 2.20 crore on Day 2, registering a drop of 40 percent. It further witnessed a muted growth and collected Rs. 2.50 crore on Day 3. Estimates suggest that the movie registered another spike on Day 4 (Sunday), adding Rs. 2.75 crore to the tally.

This brings its extended opening weekend’s cume to Rs. 10.95 crore in its 4 days of theatrical run. Based on the current trends, Chatha Pacha is likely to see another spike on the Republic Day holiday on Monday. If it manages to put up a solid jump, it will bring its 5-day cume to somewhere around Rs. 13.50-14.50 crore gross in Kerala.

Though these figures are fine, a better performance was expected considering its impressive opening day. Starring Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath in lead roles, along with an ensemble cast that includes, Siddique, Milan Mathew, Lakshmi Menon, and others in supporting roles, Chatha Pacha opened to majorly positive word-of-mouth among the audience. If the movie keeps on gaining the traction on the weekdays too, it will put up a healthy total by the end of its first week.

Box Office collection of Chatha Pacha in Kerala is as follows:

Day Gross 1 Rs 3.75 crore 2 Rs 2.20 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs. 2.75 crore Total Rs. 10.95 crore

Besides the ensemble star cast, legendary actor Mammootty appeared in a guest role in the film. The Adhvaith Nayar directorial is currently dominating the Malayalam box office. Let's see how far the movie can go from here on.

