Chatha Pacha Kerala Box Office Collections: Arjun Ashokan's film holds well, grosses Rs 8 crore in 3 days

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is holding well at the box office. After recording a phenomenal opening of Rs. 3.75 crore, the sports action comedy drama slipped by 40 percent on Day 2, when it collected Rs. 2.20 crore. As per estimates, Chatha Pacha recorded a nominal growth on Day 3, adding Rs. 2.25 crore to the tally.

This took the first three-days cume of Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies to Rs. 8.20 crore gross at the Kerala box office. Based on the current trends, the movie is expected to see a good growth on Sunday and then on the Republic Day holiday on Monday. It will wrap its extended opening weekend by topping over Rs. 10 crore gross mark.

Though these figures are fine, a better performance was expected considering its impressive opening day. Starring Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath in lead roles, along with an ensemble cast that includes, Siddique, Milan Mathew, Lakshmi Menon, and others in supporting roles, Chatha Pacha opened to majorly positive word-of-mouth among the audience. If the movie keeps on gaining the traction on the weekdays too, it will put up a healthy total by the end of its first week.

Besides the ensemble star cast, legendary actor Mammootty appeared in a guest role in the film. The Adhvaith Nayar directorial is currently dominating the Malayalam box office. Let's see how far the movie can go from here on.

Box Office collection of Chatha Pacha in Kerala is as follows:

Day Gross 1 Rs 3.75 crore 2 Rs 2.20 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 8.20 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Box Office Collections: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty film rakes in 63cr in 2 days