Chatha Pacha Kerala Box Office Collections: Arjun Ashokan's film records 50 percent drop on 1st Tuesday, cume hits Rs 13.50 crore

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, directed by Advaith Nayar, recorded a significant drop on its first Tuesday yesterday. The sports action comedy drama added Rs. 85 lakh to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs. 13.55 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The drop over its first Monday is roughly around 50 percent.

Based on the trends, the movie will end its opening week around Rs. 14.50 crore to Rs. 15 crore. Though these figures are fine for India’s probably first big-scale WWE-based film, a better performance was expected considering its promising opening day and positive word-of-mouth among the audience. The movie has shown ordinary trends so far, which might push it to an underwhelming end.

For the unversed, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is a Malayalam film that stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath in lead roles, along with an ensemble cast that includes, Siddique, Milan Mathew, Lakshmi Menon, and others in supporting roles. Besides the ensemble star cast, legendary actor Mammootty appeared in a guest role in the film.

The movie is now slated to release in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions on January 30, 2026. It will be interesting to see whether the sports action comedy drama can lure the audience outside its home turf or not.

Box Office collection of Chatha Pacha in Kerala is as follows:

Day Gross 1 Rs 3.75 crore 2 Rs 2.20 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs. 2.75 crore 5 Rs. 1.75 crore 6 Rs. 0.85 crore Total Rs. 13.55 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

