Chatha Pacha Opening Day Kerala Box Office: Arjun Ashokan's sports drama takes SOLID start, grosses Rs 3.75 crore on Day 1

Malayalam film Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is finally playing in cinemas now. Released on Thursday (January 22), the action-comedy sports drama has taken a superb opening at the box office. As per estimates, the movie has grossed over Rs. 3.75 crore on its debut day at the Kerala box office.

Chatha Pacha has emerged as the biggest opener of 2026 in Kerala. It also recorded a better start than several star-led 2025 Malayalam films. For the unversed, the movie has surpassed the opening day collections of Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam (Rs. 3.25 crore), Mammootty's Bazooka (Rs. 3.25 crore), Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter One: Chandra (Rs. 2.75 crore), and others.

Starring Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath in lead roles, along with an ensemble cast that includes, Siddique, Milan Mathew, Lakshmi Menon, and others in supporting roles, Chatha Pacha opened to positive word-of-mouth among the audience. As a result, the movie is witnessing a superb hold on its second day as well. If it manages to keep gaining traction, it will put up an impressive total by the end of its extended opening weekend of 4 days. Since there is a Republic Day holiday on its Day 5 (Monday), the movie has enough potential to emerge as a big success in its first 5 days of theatrical run only.

Besides the ensemble young star cast, legendary actor Mammootty appeared in a guest role in the film. The Adhvaith Nayar directorial is currently facing the clash with Nivin Pauly starrer Baby Girl. However, the sports action comedy drama has an edge over Baby Girl considering the scale and genre of the film. Let's see whether Nivin Pauly can surprise again after Sarvam Maya or not.

Box Office collection of Chatha Pacha in Kerala is as follows:

Day Gross 1 Rs 3.75 crore Total Rs. 3.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mankatha Re-Release Box Office: Ajith Kumar creates history again, records biggest pre-sales in Tamil Nadu