Chhaava 2 Weeks Worldwide Gross Update: Vicky Kaushal's movie zooms past Rs 525 crore

Chhaava is having an insane run at the box office. Now, let's look into the second-week run of the film and how it fared globally in two weeks. After a wonderful Week 1, Chhaava remained super strong and recorded the second-highest 2nd week of all time. On top is the mighty Pushpa 2 with ₹178 crore nett. Chhaava collected ₹170 crore in its second week, which is the highest for a Bollywood film. Stree 2 collected around ₹142 crore nett in its second week. The gap this Vicky Kaushal starrer created is huge, to be frank. If we look into the highest second weeks of Bollywood films which crossed the ₹100 crore mark, there are Gadar 2, Animal, Jawan, Dangal, The Kashmir Files, Stree 2, and now Chhaava.

Chhaava collected above 375 Crore in 2 Weeks from India

The epic historical drama is having a great run in Maharashtra, as expected. The film has now collected more than ₹375 crore in two weeks from the Indian box office. The first week's total was in the range of ₹205 crore nett, and the second week's numbers are in the range of ₹170 crore nett.There is an excellent hold of 83% for the film when compared with the first week's numbers. The film's journey towards ₹500 crore is still on the cards. The third week with a decent drop would do it for the film, and moreover, there is the Holi season in March, which would increase the collections a bit more too. Statistically, a good third week will lock the ₹500 crore nett for the film, hence making it the second ₹500 crore nett grosser for Maddock Films.

In the overseas arena, the film is super strong too, and it is estimated to have grossed $9.25 million, which is equivalent to ₹81.50 crore. Overall, it was a very good second week for the film, with the Indian gross reaching ₹450 crore and the grand global total around ₹532 crore.

Advertisement

The Indian collection (nett figures) and overall globall collections(gross figures) given below,