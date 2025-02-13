Chhaava Advance Booking Update: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's movie sells 150K tickets in top chains for Day 1 BUT…

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is set to release in cinemas tomorrow. The advance booking for Chhaava is highly encouraging, indicating a strong start at the box office.

Chhaava sells 150K tickets in top national chains for Day 1

The advance booking for Chhaava opened a couple of days ago, and the period drama has surpassed the 1.50 lakh mark in ticket sales across the three national chains—PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis—for the opening day alone. With 10 hours still remaining, it will be interesting to see how far the advance bookings for Chhaava go from here. The final advance booking report will be shared tonight.

While there is genuine buzz and hype around the movie, the numbers presented don’t hold much value, as they are primarily for perception. In short, the ticket sales of Chhaava have been aided by external support. A clearer picture of Chhaava's performance will emerge once it is released in cinemas.

Chhaava targets an opening of Rs 20 crore

The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is expected to open well at the box office. According to Pinkvilla Predicts, the opening day collection of Chhaava could be in the range of Rs 18 crore to Rs 20 crore organically.

If the Laxman Utekar directorial manages to impress the audience, the historical drama has the potential to become the highest-grossing film of Vicky Kaushal’s career. Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava brings to life the brave and inspiring story of the Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

