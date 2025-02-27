Chhaava Day 14 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna's historical actioner continues its REMARKABLE run despite noticeable drop

Chhaava made a smashing entry to the box office on February 14, 2025. Helmed by filmmaker Laxman Utekar, the historical actioner emerged as the first success as a new release this year. Led by Vicky Kaushal, the film has completed two weeks in theaters. Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, it has had a remarkable journey so far. On 14th day, Chhaava witnessed a drop in its collections.

Chhaava Witnesses Noticeable Drop On Day 14; Continues Remarkable Run

Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Chhaava has been showing its magic at the box office. The historical actioner received strong word of mouth from cinephiles, with special mention to Vicky Kaushal's powerful performance. Laxman Utekar's directorial is expected to experience a noticeable drop in its business today. Going by the trends, on Day 14, it is estimated to range between Rs 11 crore and Rs 12 crore. However, this doesn't affect its overall blockbuster run.

This comes a day after Chhaava received a boost due to partial holiday of Maha Shivratri. Vicky Kaushal-starrer earned Rs 21.5 crore on Day 13 with a total reaching to Rs 363 crore.

Chhaava To Enter Its Third Week; Eyes To Enter Rs 400 Crore Club

Chhaava will continue its journey while stepping into the third week of its release tomorrow. Apart from Mere Husband Ki Biwi, it will run parallel to Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon, starting tomorrow. Chhaava is now targetting to enter Rs 400 crore club.

If we look at its performance at the box office, Chhaava has the potential to achieve this feat in the third week. It is expected to finish at Rs 550 crore plus by the end of its theatrical run.

Chhaava In Cinemas

