Chhaava Day 7 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's movie nets INCREDIBLE Rs 21 crore on 1st Thursday
Chhaava has earned Rs 21 crore on the seventh day at the box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, it has crossed Rs 200 crore club.
Chhaava, helmed by Laxman Utekar, is spreading its charm at the box office. It stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha warrior and the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. The historical action film has achieved a new feat today.
Chhaava Collects Rs 21 Crore On Day 7; Crosses The Rs 200 Crore Mark
Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films, Chhaava held rock steady on 1st Thursday. On Day 7, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's movie earned Rs 21 crore net in India. This comes a day after the historical drama received a boost on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti, where it collected Rs 30 crore.
Chhaava entered Rs 100 crore club in the opening weekend. In five days, Vicky Kaushal-starrer crossed Rs 150 crore and now within a week, it has zoomed past the Rs 200 crore mark.
The cume collection of Laxman Utekar's latest directorial now stands at Rs 202 crore net at the Indian box office.
Chhaava will compete with Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starting from tomorrow. Vicky Kaushal's actioner is expecting a target finish of over Rs 400 crore in its full run.
Day-Wise Collections Of Chhaava Are As Follows:
|Days
|Net India Box Office
|Day 1
|Rs 28.50 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 34 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 44 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 23 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 24.5 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 30 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 21 crore
|Total
|Rs 205 crore
Chhaava in Cinemas
Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Chhaava Day 7 India Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's movie remains an UNSTOPPABLE force