Chhaava Day 8 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's movie based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj nets Rs 20 crore on second Friday

Chhaava, which released on February 14, 2025, is ruling the box office for the last seven days. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical actioner is shouldered on Vicky Kaushal who plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. Chhaava has now entered in its second week and needless to say, the roar is still there.

Chhaava Records Rs 20 Crore On Day 8; Enters Second Week

Chhaava, which is backed by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, has been flying high at the box office with its blockbuster theatrical run. In the last seven days, the historical actioner zoomed past Rs 200 crore. Now, on Day 8, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has earned Rs 20 crore net in India as it made its entry in the second week.

The cume collection of Chhaava now stands at Rs 225 crore in eight days. It was a solo new release until Mere Husband Ki Biwi's theatrical arrival today.

Day-Wise Business Of Chhaava As Per India's Net Collections:

Days Net India Box Office Day 1 Rs 28.50 crore Day 2 Rs 34 crore Day 3 Rs 44 crore Day 4 Rs 23 crore Day 5 Rs 24.5 crore Day 6 Rs 30 crore Day 7 Rs 21 crore Day 8 Rs 20 crore Total Rs 225 crore

Chhaava's Other Star Casts

In Chhaava, Rashmika Mandanna plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. Akshaye Khanna is cast as the main antagonist, Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb.

Apart from them, Laxman Utekar's helmer features Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum.

Chhaava in cinemas

