Chhaava Final Advance Bookings: Vicky, Rashmika starrer prepares for big war; sells 1.70 lakh tickets for opening day in top chains BUT…

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, is set for a solid opening. The movie has recorded an encouraging advance booking but has been aided by external support.

Chhaava sells 1.70 lakh tickets in top three national chains; set for a big start

The Laxman Utekar directorial sold 1.70 lakh tickets in the top three national chains—PVR Inox, Cinepolis—for the opening day alone. A major chunk of this was recorded at PVR Inox, while the rest came from Cinepolis.

Looking at its advance sales, the movie is all set to post a solid opening on Day 1. As per Pinkvilla Predicts, the opening day collection of Chhaava is expected to be in the range of Rs 18 crore to Rs 20 crore, with a shot of even higher depending on the spot booking and walk-ins. It will surely become the biggest opener of 2025 so far. However, the Vicky Kaushal movie will have to prove its worth on the content front in order to emerge as a big money-spinner at the box office.

The period drama, based on the brave story of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is among the most-anticipated movies of the year. The hype among the audience is real, but the numbers shown on the ticket sales are aided by external factors. These numbers don't hold any relevance other than building perception on social media.

Chhaava in cinemas

Chhaava is all set to hit the cinemas on February 14, 2025. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Are you looking forward to Chhaava? Do let us know in the comment section.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.