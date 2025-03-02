Chhaava Global Box Office Update: Vicky Kaushal's warrior film nears Rs 600 crore worldwide

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on February 14. There was some negativity surrounding the film, but it debunked the myths and opened to very good numbers. The record-breaking run is expected to continue for more weeks, as the film has an open ground until the release of Salman Khan's Sikandar.

Chhaava grossed above ₹579 Crore globally in 16 days

In 2 weeks, the historic drama grossed over ₹532 crore globally. The third Friday and Saturday added close to ₹34 crore from India. The Friday-to-Saturday jump is around 62%, and Sunday is expected to see a dent in collections due to an India cricket match. The film's performance in the third week is mirroring its second week, with last week's Sunday also affected by a cricket match. Saturday's jump was significant due to this factor. The two-week Indian gross was around ₹450 crore; now the third Friday and Saturday have added another ₹34 crore plus.The trend is simply awesome, as the film will be hitting more milestones in the coming days. In 16 days, the Indian gross stands around ₹491 crore.

Indian nett collection listed,

Day / Week Collection Week 1 205 Cr Week 2 170 Cr Friday 13 Cr Saturday 21 Cr Total 409 Cr

In the overseas market, North America leads with ₹5.22 million. The UK is still performing well, along with other markets. Overall, the film collected ₹88 crore from the overseas market in 16 days. Overall, the global cumulative stands around ₹579 crore, with the Indian gross at approximately ₹491 crore and the rest from overseas markets.

The global collections are listed below in gross,

Territory Collection Overseas ₹88 Crore India ₹491 Crore Total 579 Crore

Produced by Maddock Films, this will be the second film from their team to reach ₹500 crore nett from the Indian box office. A ₹700 crore global total is more or less on the cards for this Vicky Kaushal starrer. With Holi coming up, the season will surely boost the business of Chhaava. Now its almost sure that the film is on course to hit the magical ₹500 Crore nett in India.