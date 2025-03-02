Chhaava India Box Office Update: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's movie crosses Rs 400 crore on 3rd Saturday

Chhaava, which released on February 14, is still ruling the box office like a king. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the main lead, with Rashmika Mandanna also making a significant presence. As the film is set in Maharashtra, it is rocking the territory with insane numbers.

Chhaava hits ₹400 Crore from Inda

After a blockbuster 2 weeks, Chhaava started its third week with a bang. On Day 16, this Vicky Kaushal starrer collected more than the latest releases like Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon. The Friday numbers were ₹13 crore, setting an all-time record for a third Friday. The previous highest numbers were held by Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2. The trend seems to be insane for a February release, which is normally considered a dry period for Bollywood films. The film showed another big jump on Saturday, adding around ₹21 crore, which is a 55% increase from Friday's numbers.

In 16 days, this historic drama has collected over ₹400 crore from the Indian box office. This also marks the first hit of 2025, as none of the other films released this year have worked. Another interesting fact is that Chhaava is the highest grosser for Vicky Kaushal, surpassing his previous best, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Sunday figures are expected to take a dip due to an India cricket match, but the numbers will be very good just like the last week. With this record-breaking run, the film is set for a strong third week, which is crucial for "Chhaava" to hit ₹500 crore nett in India. This would make it the second ₹500 crore grosser for Maddock Films, following "Stree 2," which hit this milestone last year. With a good third week, any numbers are possible for "Chhaava," as the film is in full control of the box office, and no big films are set to dent its business. Only Salman Khan's Eid release, "Sikandar," is the next big release in Bollywood.

Indian nett figures,

Day/Week Collection Week 1 205 Cr Week 2 170 Cr Friday 13 Cr Saturday 21 Cr Total 409 Cr

Chhaava is expected to collect above ₹425 Crore by Sunday. All eyes on the cruicial weekday trend but it's expected to hold well.