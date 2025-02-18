Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Update: Vicky Kaushal's war-drama CROSSES Rs 200 crore on 1st Tuesday

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, went bonkers at the box office. After a smashing opening weekend, the movie is getting solid traction on the weekdays as well. The period drama is in no mood to slow down at the box office anytime soon.

Chhaava storms past the Rs 200 crore mark in 5 days

Backed by Maddock Films, Chhaava turned out to be a big success at the box office. As you are reading, the movie has gone past the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The five-day total gross collection of Chhaava is expected to be around Rs 216 crore globally.

As per estimates, the Vicky Kaushal starrer will wrap its fifth day by hitting over Rs 176 crore gross (Rs 147 crore net) in India, while its overseas cume will touch the Rs 40 crore mark by the end of the day.

Chhaava set for a MASSIVE Wednesday: first Blockbuster of 2025 loading

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Vineet Kumar Singh, Chhaava is set for a long run at the box office. The movie will see a big spike in collections tomorrow (Day 6) on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. It will be a holiday in Maharashtra.

The movie met with majorly positive responses and that's what is driving its box office wave. The Vicky Kaushal movie is gearing up to emerge as the first blockbuster of 2025 from Hindi cinema.

Chhaava in Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.