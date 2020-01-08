Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone starrer could record low Day 1 collection but not due to her JNU stint

Deepika Padukone is all set to tell the tale of an acid attack victim in Chhapaak this weekend. While the movie has been tracking a good buzz, #BoycottChhapaak began trending following Deepika's visit to JNU. Trade analyst Girish Johar discusses the factors that could influence Chhapaak's box office collections day 1.

has been in the news for her recent appearance in JNU. The actress, who is set to take over the box office with her upcoming release Chhapaak, made her way to the university during her recent visit to New Delhi to condemn the attack against the students and teachers that took place over the weekend. Following the photos of her appearance went viral, the hashtag #BoycottChhapaak began trending on Twitter. Although Twitter is taking sides, questions of Chhapaak's box office collections being impacted arose.

Pinkvilla spoke to Girish Johar to understand if Deepika's recent JNU stint would impact Chhapaak's box office collections. The trade analyst feels the box office collection would not be impacted by her recent stand. He says that Chhapaak's opening box office collection would be impacted due to the protest. The recent political environment in the country has affected movies like Dabangg 3 and Good Newwz, he notes.

"On the whole, the protests are disturbing and it can impact Chhapaak releasing this weekend. We all know that the major driving force of entertainment is the youth and they have their priorities on the protest as of now," he shares.

Having said that, Girish adds, "It all boils down to the film. If the film has its heart in the right place, is well made, gives proper education, entertainment or whatever it is set out to be, if it is well done, I think eventually it will run." He looks back at the controversy and protests during the release of Padmaavat to explain, "Regardless of the events that happened, the audience went to watch the movie."

