Chinese New Year Box Office Update: Led by Ne Zha 2, China's big releases gross USD 1 Billion cumulatively in JUST a little over 5 days

The 2025 Chinese New Year box office delivered exactly what was expected of it, but at a much faster pace than anticipated. The six major holiday releases that debuted on January 29 surpassed a cumulative total of USD 1 billion on Sunday, February 2, with Ne Zha 2 leading the pack.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 animated offering grossed USD 434.7 million within five days of its debut, securing its place as the dominant force in the festive movie market.

The success of Ne Zha 2 continues the franchise’s incredible journey with its stunning animations and deep cultural references, attracting audiences with its engaging storytelling and visually spectacular action sequences.

Following closely behind was Detective 1900, a comedy-mystery film that earned USD 253.4 million since its release. The movie combines humor with a gripping plot and boasts a stellar cast, making it a perfect holiday watch. The flick also stands out as a lighthearted option in the crowd of action thrillers, which could have contributed to its impressive performance at the Chinese ticket windows.

Meanwhile, Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force has also made a strong impact with its grand fantasy storytelling based on the 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods. The film, which brings gods, mortals, and demons to life in a visually stunning epic, raked in USD 124.5 million until Sunday. Creation of the Gods II has proven to be a major draw for fans of Chinese mythology and epic fantasy.

Advertisement

In the realm of martial arts action, Legends of the Condor Heroes delivered a compelling performance, earning USD 75.6 million. The film is an adaptation of Jin Yong’s beloved wuxia novel. Though the earnings are not disappointing, the figure is somewhat underwhelming, given the film was expected to lead the Chinese box office before its premiere.

Other films rounding out the impressive Chinese box office tally include Boonie Bears: Future Reborn and Operation Hadal. While the former, a children’s movie, earned USD 58 million, the latter, a high-octane military thriller, made USD 33.4 million.

USD 175 million of the aforementioned $1 billion came on the fifth day of the films' premiere alone.

With a diverse range of genres and films catering to various audience demographics, the 2025 Chinese New Year box office has proven to be a lucrative season for Chinese cinema, with five days of the 10-day holiday period still pending.