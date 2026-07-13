Cocktail 2 Box Office: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer adds Rs 50 lakh in 4th weekend, targets Rs 86 crore finish

Cocktail 2 collected Rs. 50 lakh in its 4th weekend, registering a big drop from the previous weekend. That said, the movie is now running in its final legs. It took its running cume to Rs. 84.75 crore gross at the Indian box office in its 24 days of theatrical run.

Backed by Maddock Films, the romantic drama is expected to add a couple of crore more to the tally and close its entire run around Rs. 85-86 crore nett in India. The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will end up being a failure at the box office, despite external factors boosting its sales from the advance itself. The real figure would be on the lower side.

The rom-com genre and mid-scale films are struggling in the post-pandemic times in general. One of the prime reasons is the erosion of the theatrical base by digital platforms. The current 8-week OTT window is directly undermining the theatrical business, conditioning audiences to simply wait for the streaming release. The makers need time to elongate the window to somewhere around 6 months and make the wait inconvenient for the audience. Otherwise, the genre is already suffering.

Week-wise box office collections of Cocktail 2 are as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs. 63.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 16.25 crore Week 3 Rs. 4.50 crore 4th Weekend Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 84.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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