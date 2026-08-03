Cocktail 2 Lifetime Worldwide Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna starrer ends theatrical run at Rs 139 crore globally

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, exhausted its entire run at the box office. The movie closed its box office journey at Rs. 139 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Of this, around Rs. 103 crore gross came from the Indian markets while the International markets contributed around USD 3.75 million i.e. Rs. 36 crore gross to the tally. That’s a low total for a film of this scale, cast and budget. However it fared better than Shahid Kapoor’s previous release, O’ Romeo.

The romantic comedy drama, directed by Homi Adajania, suffered due to mixed word-of-mouth. Had the film received a positive reception, it would have recorded a much better box office run. Furthermore, Cocktail 2 was aided by external factors in its initial days, which is why its final numbers (not collections) should be taken with an asterisk. The real figures would have been much lower.

The rom-com genre and mid-scale films are struggling in the post-pandemic times in general. One of the prime reasons is the erosion of the theatrical base by digital platforms. The current 8-week OTT window is directly undermining the theatrical business, conditioning audiences to simply wait for the streaming release. The makers need time to elongate the window to somewhere around 6 months and make the wait inconvenient for the audience. Otherwise, the genre is already suffering.

Final box office collections of Cocktail 2 are as follows:

Week Box Office 1 Rs. 64.00 crore 2 Rs. 16.25 crore 3 Rs. 4.40 crore 4 Rs. 0.80 crore 5 Rs. 0.15 crore India Rs. 85.75 crore nett. (103 crore gross) Overseas USD 3.75 million (36 crore gross) Worldwide Rs. 139 crore

WORLDWIDE: Rs. 139 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn’s comedy drama adds Rs 1.50 crore on 4th Saturday, nears theatrical end