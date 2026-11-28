Cosmic Samson, starring Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role, kicked off its box office run with Rs. 75 lakh. That's a decent opening for the film. The Malayalam superhero should aim for good growth over the weekend and then a strong trend on weekdays for a successful theatrical run.

The movie garnered mixed reception among the audience. Had the film received positive reception, it would have had the potential to break out at the box office. Nevertheless, it still can lure the audience and sail through a good run if it performs well in the coming days.

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Cosmic Samson is facing stiff competition from Hail Mary, which is witnessing good growth. Also, both movies are facing holdover releases like Ramayana, Scene, O.M Chapter 1, and others. Let's see how far they can go at the box office.

Box Office collection of Cosmic Samson is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 0.75 crore Total Rs. 0.75 crore

More about Cosmic Samson

Cosmic Samson follows Samson Joseph, an unlucky aspiring filmmaker who struggles to make ends meet by working odd jobs at a shoe shop and as a food delivery agent. Living with his supportive father, he also deals with a failed relationship and financial dependence on his elder sister, Sherin, who lives abroad with her daughter, Michu. His dreams take another hit when a fellow filmmaker steals his hard-earned script, leaving him completely disheartened.

Just when life seems to have reached a dead end, Samson comes across a mysterious object that grants him extraordinary physical abilities. With the help of his best friend, he begins experimenting with his newfound powers and gradually discovers how they work.

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However, what begins as a simple adventure takes a dangerous turn when a masked group threatens his family, particularly his sister and niece. Forced to use his newfound powers, Samson prepares to take on his new adversaries and protect his loved ones.

Apart from Sandeep Pradeep, the film features veteran actor Mukesh , Miya George, Althaf Salim, Alphonse Puthren, Shabareesh Varma, Anuraj OB, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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