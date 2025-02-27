Crazxy Final Advance Booking: Sohum Shah’s thriller sells 5,000 tickets in top national chains for Day 1

Crazxy, directed by Girish Kohli and starring Sohum Shah in the lead, will hit the silver screens tomorrow. The advance booking was opened on Wednesday (February 26), two days before the release day, and the reports are decent.

Crazxy records decent pre-sales; sells 5,000 tickets in top national chains

Backed by Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy has sold reasonable pre-sales for the opening day. Touted to be a one-of-its-kind thriller and adventurous movie, Crazxy has sold around 5,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis.

These are decent advances for such a small movie, devoid of any star factor and solely lying on the audience's reception. The makers have left no stone unturned to market the movie and promote it on social media with creative collaborations. The teaser, trailer and songs have kept the interest of the audience in check. However, the real test will begin once it hits the cinemas.

If Crazxy manages to bag superlative word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics, the Sohum Shah starrer has all the chances to sail through a successful theatrical run. It will be interesting to see if the movie can find instant love from the audience, unlike Tumbbad, which received its due after 6 years of its original release.

Crazxy to clash with Superboys Of Malegaon, eyeing Rs 1.50 crore opening

The Sohum Shah movie is clashing with Reema Kagti’s slice-of-life Superboys of Malegaon at the box office. However, Crazxy will have the upper hand since it is marketed well and has better interests among the audience. One must note that the box office works in unpredictable ways; things can change anytime, depending on the quality of the content.

Crazxy is eyeing a decent start of Rs 1.50 crore net in India. It should aim for amn opening weekend above Rs 5 crore. The rest will depend on how the audience receives it.

