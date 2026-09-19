Daayra Box Office Collections: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran's film netts poor with Rs 1 crore on opening day

Daayra has opened its theatrical run on a poor note at the Indian box office, collecting around Rs 1 crore nett on its opening day. The film has recorded a poor start, with Friday's numbers leaving it with plenty of ground to cover over the remainder of the weekend.

As the focus now shifts to the weekend, the film will need to witness a significant improvement in collections. A strong jump on Saturday and Sunday could help the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithivraj Sukumaran starrer make up some ground after its low opening day. However, the film will need consistent growth to build momentum and improve its overall box-office prospects.

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More about Daayra

Daayra follows a tense clash of ethics within the system after a high-profile incident. After officer Raman Kumar and his team take action against the suspects in a disputed encounter, another officer, Ajooni Kohli, examines whether the controversial shooting was staged, leading to a deep institutional conflict.

With Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj in the lead roles, the Meghna Gulzar starrer also stars Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar, and more in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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