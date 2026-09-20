Daayra Box Office: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer nets Rs 2.90 crore in 2 days

Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, opened to a low note on its release day and witnessed a slight growth on its second day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 2.90 crore in 2 days.

After opening to Rs 1.10 crore nett on Friday, the Kareena Kapoor -Prithviraj starrer recorded around Rs 1.80 crore nett on Saturday. The increase offers some momentum as the film continues into the weekend.

Box Office Collections of Daayra are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 1.10 crore Day 2 Rs. 1.80 crore Total Rs. 2.90 crore

More about Daayra

Daayra follows a tense clash of ethics within the system after a high-profile incident. After officer Raman Kumar and his team take action against the suspects in a disputed encounter, another officer, Ajooni Kohli, examines whether the controversial shooting was staged, leading to a deep institutional conflict.

With Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, the Meghna Gulzar starrer also stars Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar, and more in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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