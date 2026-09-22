Daayra Box Office: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is a WASH OUT, nets Rs 4.50 crore in 4 days

Daayra dropped by 60 per cent on its first Monday, collecting only Rs. 40 lakh. The movie took its 4-day theatrical cume to Rs. 4.50 crore nett at the Indian box office. The film had a low opening, and the trend gives it nothing to go for, with mediocre growth over the weekend. The result is expected as the genre has limited scope, and the promos didn't do anything for it.

The Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer investigative drama turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office.

Though the film has word-of-mouth in its favor, it is still not attracting the audience, which shows a lack of interest. Also, such movies are now considered OTT films. That said, the movie might see more acceptance on the streaming platform.

Box Office Collections of Daayra are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 1.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 1.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 1.60 crore Day 4 Rs. 0.40 crore (est.) Total Rs. 4.50 crore

More about Daayra

Daayra follows a tense clash of ethics within the system after a high-profile incident. After officer Raman Kumar and his team take action against the suspects in a disputed encounter, another officer, Ajooni Kohli, examines whether the controversial shooting was staged, leading to a deep institutional conflict.

With Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, the Meghna Gulzar directorial also stars Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar, and more in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Vibe Box Office Collections: Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta starrer records BIG drop on 1st Monday, nets Rs 8 crore in 4 days