Daayra Box Office: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer shows muted growth on Tuesday, nets Rs 5 crore in 5 days

Daayra turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office. The Meghna Gulzar directorial recorded a muted growth on its first discounted Tuesday, collecting Rs. 40 to 50 lakh. That's a straightforward rejection for the subject, as films with good word-of-mouth generally take a good spike on Tuesdays because of affordable ticket fares.

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The movie took its 5-day theatrical run to Rs. 5 crore nett at the Indian box office. Based on current trends, the movie is looking to close its first week around Rs. 6 crore. Don't be surprised if the film closes its entire run under the Rs. 10 crore nett mark in India. However, there were no expectations of the film doing anything significant at the box office.

It is a serious investigative drama, which unfortunately has a niche audience. Furthermore, such films are now considered OTT watch. That said, Daayra might work well on the streaming platform.

Box Office Collections of Daayra are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 1.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 1.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 1.60 crore Day 4 Rs. 0.40 crore Day 5 Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 5.00 crore

More about Daayra

Daayra follows a tense clash of ethics within the system after a high-profile incident. After officer Raman Kumar and his team take action against the suspects in a disputed encounter, another officer, Ajooni Kohli, examines whether the controversial shooting was staged, leading to a deep institutional conflict.

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With Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, the Meghna Gulzar directorial also stars Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar, and more in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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