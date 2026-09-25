Daayra Box Office: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer wraps first week at DISMAL Rs 5.60 crore

Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, wrapped up its opening week on a dull note. The movie could add only Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally on weekdays, from Monday to Thursday, bringing its running cume to Rs. 5.60 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the investigative cop drama garnered positive reviews among the audience; still, it flopped badly at the box office. One of the major reasons could be the lack of interest among the audience in such a serious topic. Furthermore, such movies are now considered OTT watch.

The movie was already targeting a niche audience due to its genre and subject. It will be interesting to see how it performs on the streaming platform.

More about Daayra

Daayra follows a tense clash of ethics within the system after a high-profile incident. After officer Raman Kumar and his team take action against the suspects in a disputed encounter, another officer, Ajooni Kohli, examines whether the controversial shooting was staged, leading to a deep institutional conflict.

With Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, the Meghna Gulzar directorial also stars Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar, and more in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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