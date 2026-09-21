Daayra Opening Weekend Box Office: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer continues disappointing run, nets Rs 4 crore in 3 days

Daayra wrapped up its opening weekend on a low note, collecting just Rs. 4.10 crore in 3 days. The Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer investigation drama began its box office journey with Rs. 1 crore. It further witnessed some growth on Day 2 and collected Rs. 1.50 crore, followed by Rs. 1.60 crore on Day 3.

The film had a low opening, and the trend gives it nothing to go for, with mediocre growth on Saturday and Sunday. The result is expected as the genre has limited scope, and the promos didn't do anything for it. That said, the movie is heading towards a disappointing end at the box office.

Box Office Collections of Daayra are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 1.00 crore Day 2 Rs. 1.50 crore Day 3 Rs. 1.60 crore Total Rs. 4.10 crore

More about Daayra

Daayra follows a tense clash of ethics within the system after a high-profile incident. After officer Raman Kumar and his team take action against the suspects in a disputed encounter, another officer, Ajooni Kohli, examines whether the controversial shooting was staged, leading to a deep institutional conflict.

With Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, the Meghna Gulzar starrer also stars Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar, and more in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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