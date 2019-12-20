Dabangg 3 Box Office Occupancy Day 1: Salman Khan & Sonakshi Sinha starrer opens on a good note

Dabangg 3 Movie Box Office Collection: Salman Khan & Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 opens with a good Box Office Occupancy on Day 1.

and starrer Dabangg 3 hit the screens today on December 20, 2019. Dabangg 3 Box Office Report boasts of 30-35% occupancy in the theatres on its Day 1. The film kickstarts on a good note as Dabangg 3 Box Office sees around 35% seats being filled up in the first half of the day of its release. Being a Salman Khan film, it was expected to start well. Besides Salman being the face of Dabangg 3, the film also stars , Kiccha Sudeep and Saiee Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

The first day of Dabangg 3 marks the second best non-holiday opening of the year after Prabhas starrer Saaho. The film carries high expectations being a Salman Khan starrer. Chulbul Pandey has been one of the most popular characters of the decade and the third installment bringing back his cop character is regarded as the most awaited film of the year and as always, the Salman Khan Movie Box Office is anticipated to bag big numbers.

Dabangg 3 is the prequel of the first two installments in the Dabangg series. The franchise gives us the most iconic character of the decade as Salman Khan takes a cop avatar. While Salman Khan is back as Chulbul Pandey, this time it is not one but two heroines alongside. Besides Sonakshi Sinha, Dabangg 3 welcomes fresh face Saiee Manjrekar on board as she is seen as Chulbul Panday's first love. The film also sees south superstar Kiccha Sudeep make up for a powerful antihero, Bali.

