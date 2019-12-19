Dabangg 3 Box Office Prediction Day 1: Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep starrer to open with a BANG

Dabangg 3 Box Office Prediction: Salman Khan returns to the Dabangg franchise with Dabangg 3 and he has Kichcha Sudeep by his side. The film is all set to release on December 20.

Before we could dive into the Christmas spirit, we are mentally preparing ourselves to witness the madness. Salman has donned the Chulbul Pandey uniform for the third time in Dabangg 3. While he reprises the massy hero with by his side, the actor has a new villain in the form of Kichcha Sudeep. Although the reviews are yet to hit the internet, trade experts are already placing high bets on the Prabhudheva directorial. As per trade analyst Girish Johar, Dabangg 3 is expected to open with a bang.

"Dabangg is a solid franchise. His quirky, action avatar is loved by audiences. The trailers have mesmerised his fans. With the movie being dubbed in Southern languages, I am sure they are trying to penetrate in Southern markets with it," Johar explains. If the content matches audience expectations, patched with the right amount of masala, punchlines and more, Johar pegs Dabangg 3 to open anywhere between Rs 25 to 30 crore. The prediction includes the collections from South-dubbed releases as well. If the content is good, Dabangg 3 could surpass the 30-crore mark, he adds.

A reliable source tells Pinkvilla that Dabangg 3 is expected to open on more than 3500 screens. This count includes the film's release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada as well. Are you planning on watching Dabangg 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

