Dacoit Box Office Collections Opening Week: Adivi Shesh and Mrunal Thakur-led film grosses Rs 33 crore in WEEK 1

Dacoit: A Love Story wrapped its first week on a low note. The movie added Rs. 1.25 crore to the tally on its Day 7 (Thursday), bringing the first week's cume to Rs. 33.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. Of this, around 24.25 crore came in its opening weekend alone.

The Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur showed no signs of growth so far. The damage has already been done, and it has turned out to be a flop at the box office. One of the major reasons behind its dismal box office trends is mixed reactions to its content. Had the movie received a positive reception, it might have had some chances at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Dacoit in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.00 crore 2 Rs. 8.50 crore 3 Rs. 7.75 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.25 crore 6 Rs. 2.00 crore 7 Rs. 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs. 33.75 crore

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the romantic action drama collected around Rs. 21.25 crore from the Telugu markets, of which Nizam contributed around Rs. 11.75 crore, followed by Rs. 8.25 crore from Andhra. The movie has added around Rs. 8 crore so far from the North India markets, while Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala contributed a sum of Rs. 4.50 crore to the tally.

All eyes are now on its second weekend's performance. It will be interesting to see whether Dacoit can show some legs at the box office or not.

Territory-wise box office collections of Dacoit are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 21.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 11.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 1.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 8.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 4.00 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 0.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 8.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 33.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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