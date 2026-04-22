Dacoit India Box Office Collections: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-led film remains steady on 2nd Tuesday, approaches Rs 40 crore mark

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit: A Love Story, directed by Shaneil Deo, added Rs. 50 lakh to the tally on its second Tuesday. The movie is looking to close this week, adding a crore more to the tally. Currently standing at Rs. 39 crore, the movie will cross the Rs. 40 crore mark by the end of this week.

The romantic action drama will need to show strong trends on the third weekend in order to take its total cume to a respectable figure. So far, Dacoit has witnessed a poor trend at the box office, which has already sealed its fate.

The Adivi Sesh starrer is heading to end up being a flop at the box office, somewhere around Rs. 45 crore or so. Had the movie received positive word-of-mouth, it would have seen a much better run at the ticket window.

Day-wise box office collections of Dacoit in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.00 crore 2 Rs. 8.50 crore 3 Rs. 7.75 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.25 crore 6 Rs. 2.00 crore 7 Rs. 1.50 crore 8 Rs. 0.90 crore 9 Rs. 1.50 crore 10 Rs. 1.60 crore 11 Rs. 0.50 crore 12 Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 39.00 crore

Led by Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, it’s a thriller packed with action and lots of drama. It also features Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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