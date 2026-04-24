Dacoit India Box Office Collections: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer adds Rs 5 crore in WEEK 2, grosses Rs 39.50 crore in 14 days

Dacoit: A Love Story added Rs. 30 lakh to the tally on its 2nd Thursday, bringing the 2nd week's cume to Rs. 5.45 crore gross. Allied to its first week of Rs. 34 crore, the running cume of Dacoit reached Rs. 39.45 crore in 14 days.

The movie recorded a sharp decline of 83 per cent from its first week. That said, the movie has already sealed its fate. It turned out to be a flop at the box office. The Adivi Sesh starrer would have performed better if it had opened to a positive reception.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit will add a couple of crores more to the tally and will end its entire theatrical run around Rs. 43 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Dacoit in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.00 crore 2 Rs. 8.50 crore 3 Rs. 7.75 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.25 crore 6 Rs. 2.00 crore 7 Rs. 1.50 crore 8 Rs. 0.90 crore 9 Rs. 1.50 crore 10 Rs. 1.60 crore 11 Rs. 0.40 crore 12 Rs. 0.40 crore 13 Rs. 0.35 crore (est.) 14 Rs. 0.30 crore (est.) Total Rs. 39.45 crore

Led by Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, it’s a thriller packed with action and lots of drama. It also features Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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