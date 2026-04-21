Dacoit India Box Office Collections: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer adds Rs 50 lakh on 2nd Monday, approaches Rs 40 crore mark

Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, added Rs. 50 lakh to the tally on its 2nd Monday. That's a 45 per cent drop from Friday and an 83 per cent dip from last Monday. The running cume of Dacoit now stands at Rs. 38.50 crore in its 11 days of theatrical run.

Since the movie is struggling at the box office, it won't last for a much longer time. Based on the current trends, the movie will cross the Rs. 409 crore mark and then will march toward its final target. It is likely to wind up its box office journey under the Rs. 45 crore gross mark.

The Adivi Sesh starrer turned out to be a flop at the box office. One of the major reasons for its failure is its average word-of-mouth. Had the movie met with a positive reception, things would have been much better.

Day-wise box office collections of Dacoit in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.00 crore 2 Rs. 8.50 crore 3 Rs. 7.75 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.25 crore 6 Rs. 2.00 crore 7 Rs. 1.50 crore 8 Rs. 0.90 crore 9 Rs. 1.50 crore 10 Rs. 1.60 crore 11 Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 38.50 crore

Led by Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, it’s a thriller packed with action and lots of drama. It also features Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.