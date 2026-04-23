Dacoit India Box Office Collections: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's romantic actioner continues POOR trends, targets Rs 43 crore end

Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, didn't show any growth at the box office. The movie added Rs. 35 lakh to the tally on its second Wednesday, bringing the 13-day cume to Rs. 39.15 crore gross in India.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the romantic action drama will wrap its second week around Rs. 39.50 crore. It is expected to add around Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2 crore in its third weekend, which will take its total cume to Rs. 41 crore or so, and then the movie will head towards its final target.

Based on the current trends, it is looking to wind up its entire theatrical cume around Rs. 43 crore gross at the Indian box office, which is not a good figure for such a well-budgeted movie. That said, the Adivi Sesh starrer turned out to be a disappointing venture at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Dacoit in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.00 crore 2 Rs. 8.50 crore 3 Rs. 7.75 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.25 crore 6 Rs. 2.00 crore 7 Rs. 1.50 crore 8 Rs. 0.90 crore 9 Rs. 1.50 crore 10 Rs. 1.60 crore 11 Rs. 0.40 crore 12 Rs. 0.40 crore 13 Rs. 0.35 crore (est.) Total Rs. 39.15 crore

Led by Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, it’s a thriller packed with action and lots of drama. It also features Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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