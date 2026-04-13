Dacoit India Box Office Collections: Adivi Shesh and Mrunal Thakur-led film collects Rs 24 crore in opening weekend, set for disappointing end

Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, added Rs. 7.75 crore to the tally on its Day 3 (Sunday), witnessing a drop of 8 per cent over Day 2. That took its opening weekend's cume to Rs. 24.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The bilingual romantic action drama should have recorded a spike on Sunday or stayed flat, but the drop has almost sealed its fate. The Adivi Sesh starrer movie isn't performing on the expected lines; rather, it's a disappointing weekend with poor trends for such a well-budgeted film.

Day-wise box office collections of Dacoit in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.00 crore 2 Rs. 8.50 crore 3 Rs. 7.75 crore Total Rs. 24.25 crore

Dacoit grossed around Rs. 15.50 crore from its home markets, which is around 63 per cent of its whole domestic cume. The Shaneil Deo directorial collected around Rs. 3.15 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 50 lakh from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The rest of the Indian markets, including Hindi, contributed around Rs. 5.10 crore gross in its three days of theatrical run.

Based on the current trends, Dacoit is heading to end up being a flop at the box office. Let's see if the movie can show some legs on the weekdays.

Territory-wise box office collections of Dacoit are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 15.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 8.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 1.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 5.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.15 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 0.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 5.10 cr. INDIA Rs. 24.25 cr.

Dacoit: A Love Story follows the story of Hari, a convict who seeks revenge against his former lover, Saraswati, after a betrayal leads to his imprisonment. After being released, Hari becomes involved in a series of robberies while pursuing his personal vendetta, connecting his past relationship to a wider chain of criminal events.

As Hari continues his pursuit, his path crosses with Saraswati (played by Mrunal Thakur) once again, leading to the conflict between them.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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