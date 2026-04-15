Dacoit India Box Office Collections: Adivi Shesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer collects Rs 3.50 crore on Tuesday, crosses Rs 30 crore mark

Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, collected Rs. 3.50 crore on its first Tuesday. The movie registered a jump of 15 per cent due to Ambedkar Jayanti holiday.

The running cume of Dacoit reached Rs. 30.75 crore gross at the Indian box office by the end of its 5th day. Going by the present trends, the movie is expected to add Rs. 5 to 6 crore more to the tally and close its first week at Rs. 35 crore or so.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the romantic action drama met with mixed word-of-mouth, which is why it is struggling to gain the much-needed traction to bag a clean Hit verdict. If the movie didn't show strong legs ahead, the Adivi Sesh starrer will end up being a failure at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Dacoit in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.00 crore 2 Rs. 8.50 crore 3 Rs. 7.75 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore (est.) Total Rs. 30.75 crore

Dacoit: A Love Story follows the story of Hari, a convict who seeks revenge against his former lover, Saraswati, after a betrayal leads to his imprisonment. After being released, Hari becomes involved in a series of robberies while pursuing his personal vendetta, connecting his past relationship to a wider chain of criminal events.

As Hari continues his pursuit, his path crosses with Saraswati (played by Mrunal Thakur) once again, leading to the conflict between them.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.