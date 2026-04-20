Dacoit India Box Office Collections: Adivi Shesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer collects Rs 4 crore in 2nd Weekend, grosses Rs 38 crore in 10 days

Dacoit: A Love Story added Rs. 4 crore to the tally in its second weekend, with Rs. 1.60 crore coming on the second Sunday. The movie didn't show any growth at the box office, which suggests its theatrical run is soon to end.

Allied to its first week of Rs. 4 crore, the running cume of Dacoit: A Love Story reached Rs. 38 crore gross at the Indian box office. Based on the current trends, the Adivi Sesh starrer is expected to see a significant drop on weekdays. It will cross the Rs. 40 crore mark in a couple of days and then will march towards its final target.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit: A Love Story turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office. One of the major reasons for its failure is its average word-of-mouth. Had the movie met with a positive reception, things would have been much better.

Day-wise box office collections of Dacoit in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.00 crore 2 Rs. 8.50 crore 3 Rs. 7.75 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.25 crore 6 Rs. 2.00 crore 7 Rs. 1.50 crore 8 Rs. 0.90 crore 9 Rs. 1.50 crore 10 Rs. 1.60 crore (est.) Total Rs. 38.00 crore

All eyes are now on its weekday performance. It will be interesting to see whether Dacoit can show some legs at the box office or not.



Led by Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, it’s a thriller packed with action and lots of drama. It also features Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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