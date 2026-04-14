Dacoit India Box Office Collections: Adivi Shesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer hits new low on 1st Monday, collects Rs 27 crore in 4 days

Dacoit: A Love Story continued to suffer at the box office. The movie recorded a big drop of around 62 per cent on its first Monday, adding Rs. 3 crore to the tally. The movie took its 4-day cume to Rs. 27.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, Dacoit: A Love Story should aim for a spike today, as it is a holiday. However, that won't change anything for the film until it doesn't show strong legs throughout its run, which now seems unlikely. Based on the current trends, Dacoit is heading to end up being a flop at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Dacoit in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.00 crore 2 Rs. 8.50 crore 3 Rs. 7.75 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 27.25 crore

Dacoit collected around Rs. 17.50 crore from the Telugu markets, of which Rs. 10 crore came from Nizam only. The romantic action drama grossed around Rs. 3.50 crore from Karnataka and Rs. 50 lakh from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 5.75 crore gross to the total cume.

It will be interesting to see how it performs further.

Territory-wise box office collections of Dacoit are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 17.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 10.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 1.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 6.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.50 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 0.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 5.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 27.25 cr.

Dacoit: A Love Story follows the story of Hari, a convict who seeks revenge against his former lover, Saraswati, after a betrayal leads to his imprisonment. After being released, Hari becomes involved in a series of robberies while pursuing his personal vendetta, connecting his past relationship to a wider chain of criminal events.

As Hari continues his pursuit, his path crosses with Saraswati (played by Mrunal Thakur) once again, leading to the conflict between them.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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