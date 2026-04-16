Dacoit India Box Office Collections: Adivi Shesh and Mrunal Thakur's film turns FLOP, grosses Rs 31 crore in 6 days

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit: A Love Story added Rs. 1.75 crore to the tally on its first Wednesday. The movie registered a 41 per cent dip from Monday and a 50 per cent drop from Tuesday. The 6-day theatrical cume of Dacoit now stands at Rs. 31.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Backed by Annapurna Studios, Dacoit is heading to close its first week at Rs. 33 crore or so. The romantic action drama has witnessed poor trends so far and has not shown any signs of growth. Thus, the movie turned out to be a flop at the box office.

Had the movie received positive word-of-mouth among the audience, it would have seen a better box office run. Let's see whether the Adivi Sesh starrer can show some legs in the second weekend.

Day-wise box office collections of Dacoit in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.00 crore 2 Rs. 8.50 crore 3 Rs. 7.75 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 1.75 crore (est.) Total Rs. 31.50 crore

Dacoit: A Love Story follows the story of Hari, a convict who seeks revenge against his former lover, Saraswati, after a betrayal leads to his imprisonment. After being released, Hari becomes involved in a series of robberies while pursuing his personal vendetta, connecting his past relationship to a wider chain of criminal events.

As Hari continues his pursuit, his path crosses with Saraswati (played by Mrunal Thakur) once again, leading to the conflict between them.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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