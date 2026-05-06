Dacoit India Final Box Office Collections: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-led film FLOPS with Rs 41 crore closing

Dacoit: A Love Story wrapped its entire theatrical run on a disappointing note. The romantic action drama, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, exhausted its box office journey at Rs. 41.25 crore gross in India.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the movie grossed around Rs. 28 crore from the Telugu states. Of this, around Rs. 15.50 crore came from Nizam, Rs. 11 crore from Andhra, while Ceeded contributed around Rs. 1.50 crore. Outside its home turf, Dacoit fetched around Rs. 8.50 crore from North India and Rs. 4 crore from Karnataka. The rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 50 lakh to the tally.

The Adivi Sesh starrer turned out to be a box office dud at the box office. It met with an average reception among the audience. Had the movie received positive word-of-mouth, it would have seen a much better run at the ticket window. The movie is set to stream online this weekend. It will be interesting to see whether it can impress the audience during its digital debut or not.

Box office collections of Dacoit in India are as follows:

Area Box Office AP/TS Rs. 28 crore Nizam Rs. 15.50 crore Ceeded Rs. 1.50 crore Andhra Rs. 11 crore Karnataka Rs. 4.25 crore North India Rs. 8.50 crore Rest Of India Rs. 0.50 crore India Rs. 41.25 crore

Led by Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, it’s a thriller packed with action and lots of drama. It also features Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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