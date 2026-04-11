Dacoit Opening Day Box Office: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s romantic actioner struggles with Rs 14.75 crore worldwide

Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, was released in theaters on April 10, 2026. Directed by cinematographer Shaneil Deo, the romantic action drama has grossed Rs 14.75 crore at the worldwide box office.

From Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Adivi Sesh starrer grossed Rs 5.40 crore collectively. With a gross of Rs 95 lakh from Karnataka, the film is performing better in urban centres like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, while it has had an ordinary run in other areas.

Moreover, Dacoit grossed Rs 15 lakh from Tamil Nadu and Kerala combined, while it earned Rs 1.50 crore from the rest of India. This brings the cumulative collection of Dacoit in India to Rs 8 crore on its opening day.

Additionally, the Telugu film grossed USD 600,000 from the United States and USD 125,000 from the rest of the world. This brings the romantic actioner’s total worldwide collection to Rs 14.75 crore.

Compared to its high production costs, the film needs to earn better numbers at the box office in the coming days. With even the Hindi dubbed version not attracting much footfall, it appears that positive word of mouth is the only potential boost for the film, which also seems uncertain at the moment.

Territory-wise box office collections of Ustaad Bhagat Singh are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs 5.40 crore Nizam Rs 3.00 crore Ceded Rs 0.40 crore Andhra Rs 2.00 crore Karnataka Rs 0.95 crore Tamil Nadu-Kerala Rs 0.15 crore Rest of India Rs 1.50 crore INDIA Rs 8.00 crore United States USD 600,000 Rest of World USD 125,000 OVERSEAS USD 725,000 WORLDWIDE Rs 14.75 crore

Dacoit: A Love Story follows the story of Hari, a convict who seeks revenge against his former lover, Saraswati, after a betrayal leads to his imprisonment. After being released, Hari becomes involved in a series of robberies while pursuing his personal vendetta, connecting his past relationship to a wider chain of criminal events.

As Hari continues his pursuit, his path crosses with Saraswati (played by Mrunal Thakur ) once again, leading to the conflict between them.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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