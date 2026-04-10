Dacoit Opening Day Box Office Collections: Adivi Shesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer debuts with DULL Rs 75 lakh in Hindi

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha has finally hit the big screens today after facing multiple delays. The bilingual romantic action drama recorded a low opening day in Hindi. As per estimates, the Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer could collect a mere Rs. 75 lakh on its opening day at the Hindi box office.

The low opening could be a result of less buzz and anticipation among the Hindi audience. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the movie has met with mixed word-of-mouth so far, which could be concerning for the makers. Dacoit should aim for good growth over the weekend and then record a healthy run on the weekdays in order to reach a respectable figure.

It is all set to face Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla from April 16's eve onwards, as the horror-comedy will have a paid preview a day before its full-fledged release. It will be interesting to see whether or not Dacoit can show some legs in its first week and then manages to hold well against the Akshay Kumar film.

Box Office Collections of Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha in Hindi:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 75 lakh Total Rs. 75 lakh

Besides Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in pivotal roles. It is a Telugu-Hindi film making its way to the big screens this week. Packed with action, drama, and thrill, the movie narrates the story of two lovers, Hari and Juliet, looking forward to a beautiful future. But things turn ugly when the man is put behind bars after being heartbroken by his woman.

Initially, the romantic action thriller was expected to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025, but it was later postponed to March 19, 2026, and then once again pushed to April 10, 2026.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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